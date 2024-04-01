Demra fire brought under control, 14 buses gutted

A fire that gutted 14 Volvo buses of London Express Paribahan parked in a garage at Dhaka’s Demra on Monday evening, has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at 8:50 pm on Monday, said Warehouse Inspector Anwarul Islam of Fire Service Control Department Headquarters.

On information, five firefighting units from Demra Fire Station and Siddique Bazar Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 9:48 pm, he said.

However, no casualties were reported and the reason behind the fire could not be ascertained yet, added the fire official.