Adequate security measures taken for smooth celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

On the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the concerned authorities have been instructed to take steps to ease traffic congestion and maintain law and order strictly all over the country.

Besides, the factory owners were urged to pay the salaries and allowances of the workers of ready-made garment factories on time at the meeting.

These decisions were taken at the meeting held on Monday (April 1) at the secretariat to review the overall law and order situation of the country, payment of salaries and allowances to garment workers before Eid, keeping roads and highways safe and free from traffic jams.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal presided over the meeting which was attended by top officials of various law enforcement agencies, the leaders of the garment factory owners and the representatives of the transport owners, reports BSS.

He said that all measures will be taken to maintain law and order throughout the country during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Along with uniformed police, plainclothes police and intelligence agency members will be deployed to prevent theft, robbery, robbery, extortion and terrorist activities.

Police forces will be patrolled in major cities and ports in all important places including the capital’s diplomatic zones.

Check posts will be set up on roads and intersections. Law enforcement agencies will be active against Ajna Party, Malam Party at launch, waterways and bus terminals.

He said that the BGMEA and BKMEA have agreed to give salary bonuses to garment workers before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Workers will be given leave before Eid. Security will be ensured in markets and shopping malls for ensuring congenial atmosphere for shoppers.

RAB security patrol will be increased. Markets will get special night security. To ensure a safe commute of people, no extra passengers can be boarded on buses, trains and launches. Action will be taken according to law. To resolve the traffic jam, temporary camps of law and order forces will be set up and monitored at railway stations, bus and launch terminals.

Highway Police RAB will work in coordination with the district police to resolve the traffic jam. To resolve the traffic jam, the traffic jam situation will be monitored by installing CC cameras at the spots identified by the Roads and Highways Department. Meanwhile, permanent cameras have been installed on various roads. There will be rakers at certain places on highways in congested areas. Drones will be used. Extortion on highways will be strictly controlled. During the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, fire service and civil defence teams will be ready with rescue boats, divers and all fire service equipment for emergency rescue work on highways and waterways. The Coast Guard will be on duty if needed. Fire service coast guard will be ready in the industrial area.

The Coast Guard and BGB will keep watch on the border and maritime areas. “If necessary, people may contact police from anywhere, including hotline No. 999. Law enforcers will remain alert to prevent any accidents or unexpected incidents at the tourist centers during holidays,” he said.

Replying to a question on whether leave will be given to ready-made garment workers in phases, he said a one-day holiday was recommended on April 9 but the cabinet cancelled it. But all public or private employees can take this leave from their due leave.

He also said that the owners and workers will sit together and decide about their leave. However, banks and financial institutions will remain open on dates.