Fashionable footwear brand Hermizon stepped into 6 years

Handicraft-based fashionable footwear brand Hermizon enters the 6th year of its success. Since 2019, they have been keeping their footprints in the Bangladeshi market through the latest designs and comfort assurances.

Affordability and comfort have made Hermizon a place in the minds of consumers. Each product here made is by the local artisans.

They are promised not to compromise even a bit on the quality of the product. Hermizon offers the latest fashion heels, jutti (shoes), kolapuris, summer flats, slides and gorgeous pumps.

There are several outlets of Hermizon such as Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Mirpur in the capital. There are 32 other partnership outlets across the country.

Rifatul Haque, founder and present CEO of Hermizon , said , “Hermizon prioritizes product quality, and durability and ensures its comfortable and fashionable footwear.”

Around the upcoming Eid, Hermizon has new products including new designs of the Eid collection. They are also offering special discounts on online shopping.