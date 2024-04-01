Election to 161 UPs to be held on May 21

In the second phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad election, the election will be held in 161 Upazilas on May 21.

Secretary of election commission secretariat Md. Zahangir Alam announced the schedule after a meeting at election commission bhaban on Monday.

He said, according to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nominations is April 21 and scrutiny of the nominations is April 23.

While the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 30 and symbol distribution is on May 2 and balloting is on May 21. The election will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said, in the election, Additional District Commissioner (ADC) will be appointed as Returning Officer and the Upazila Executive Officers as assistant returning officer.

Besides, he said, more than one assistant returning officer well be appointed where voters are more than five lakh and the candidates could able to conduct campaign for 19 days.

While in the first phase, election to be held in 152 Upazila Parishads on May 8 and last date for submission of nominations is April 15.

Scrutiny of nomination papers is April 17 and appeal against returning officers decision is April 18-20. Disposition of Appeal is April 21, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, the symbol distribution is April 23 and casting of votes is May 8.

Later, rest of the two phases polls well be held on May 29 and on June 5 in 495 upazila across the country.