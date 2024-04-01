NHS ‘Talking Therapies’ service campaign to protect the mental health of BCA restaurant workers 

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA), an organization representing the curry industry in the UK, organized a press conference and Iftar mahfil to mark the initiative to raise awareness among restaurant workers about NHS’s Mental Health Services Awareness Campaign – Talking Therapies service.

The Prime Minister’s International Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Tom Hunt MP, Deputy Mayor of London Howard Dover, Newham Council Chair Councilor Rahima Rahman, Redbridge Council Mayoral Councilor Jotsna Islam, Guildford Council Mayoral Councilors were present as special guests at the event organized at Impression Hall in East London on March 28th at 5pm. Masuk Mia, NHS therapists Ashnoor Nanji and Munalisa Ferdous, former BCA president Pasha Khandkar MBE, veteran journalist Nahas Pasha, prominent community organizer Shahgir Bakht Farooq and Sheikh Alior OBE. Also present on the occasion were leaders of various organizations related to the curry industry, community leaders, journalists and members of BCA.

BCA President Oli Khan MBE presided over and Secretary General Mithu Chowdhury conducted the first phase of the program in the press conference. President Oli Khan MBE on behalf of BCA and therapist Munalisa Ferdous on behalf of NHS answered various questions of journalists. In a written statement at the press conference, BCA BCA has been supporting and inspiring various service organizations not only in the manufacturing industry but also in diverse communities. In continuation of this, BCA will work with the NHS to ensure that Bangladeshi restaurant workers can access the new mental health awareness campaign ‘Talking Therapies’ of Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

According to a survey conducted by the NHS, 64 percent of South Asian citizens in Britain, or three in five, suffer from mental health problems. Which is not only a fatal health risk and problem for the individual, the family. It is of great concern to the entire community. Almost two-thirds of South Asian British nationals who reported their mental health problems to doctors and sought medical care found relief from their mental health problems, according to NHS research. Which is a very positive aspect in solving the problem.

The BCA is calling for free NHS treatment – ‘talking therapies’ – for mental health problems such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress or obsessions and compulsions. And will work closely with the NHS to raise awareness in the curry industry, particularly among restaurant workers. These services are provided by experienced doctors while maintaining maximum confidentiality of the patient. Services can be obtained in person or online or by phone call.

Mental health services can be easily accessed online at nhs.uk/talk – or directly from a local GP with referral information. Those who are weak in English can receive treatment in different languages ​​including Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi or Urdu through multilingual therapists or confidential therapists. BCA President Oli Khan MBE said, the Bangladeshi curry industry, especially in restaurants, is characterized by long working hours every day. And the works have to be ensured in the fastest time with maximum service. There is no denying that many people are unable to devote adequate time to family and social activities due to busy