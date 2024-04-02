Chargesheet in graft case against Prof Yunus, 13 others accepted

A Dhaka court on Tuesday accepted the chargesheet against Nobel Laureate economist Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriation of Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers’ Profit Participation Fund.

The court also ordered to transfer the case to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court Judge Mohammed Ash-shams Joglul Hossain accepted the chargesheet of the case and set May 2 for next hearing.

Meanwhile, Grameen Telicom director Shahjahan failed to appear as he was ill. He sought time to the court but the Judge rejected the time petition and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Around 12:45pm, Dr Yunus and other accused in the case went to the court.

On May 30 last year, investigation officer Gulshan Anwar filed the case with the ACC’s integrated district office in Dhaka.

On February 1, this year he placed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka.

The other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director (MD) Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Professor SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, President of ‘Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Md Kamruzzaman and its General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali, Union’s representative Md Mainul Islam and Jatiya Workers Federation’s Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan.