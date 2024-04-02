20 hurt as tourist bus overturns in Sylhet

At least 20 people were injured after a tourist bus turned turtle at Companiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 1:00 pm in Dhopagul area under Bholaganj union.

Police said a speedy bus, carrying tourists, overturned after its driver had lost control over the steering while heading towards the tourist center, leaving at least 20 people injured.

Later, police and fire service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital and local private clinics, said Md Nunu Miah, officer-in-charge of Sylhet Airport Police Station.