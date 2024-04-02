Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on Tuesday evening after receiving treatment for three days at a private hospital in the capital.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, an official of Khaleda’s press wing, confirmed the information and added that she reached at her residence at 7.55pm in the evening.

“She returned home after pathological tests and some regular examinations in the city’s Evercare Hospital,” he said.

He said the medical board formed to treat Khaleda Zia decided to continue her treatment at her residence.

Earlier, Khaleda was admitted to the hospital around midnight Saturday as her physical condition deteriorated.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Last month, the government for the ninth time extended the suspension of the BNP chief’s jail sentence for another six months.

It was granted on two conditions — Khaleda will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go abroad, according to a gazette notification issued by the home ministry.