Trisna’s hat-trick in vain as Australia clinch T20 series

Bangladesh left-arm medium pacer Fariha Trisna registered career-best 4-19, including a hat-trick but it was not enough to save her side from a 58-run defeat to Australian Women’s team in the second T20 International on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Having won the game, Australia confirmed the three-match T20 series with a match to go. The visitors won the first match by 10 wickets.

This was the second time Trisna claimed a hat-trick in the T20 International cricket, having achieved the feat first against Malaysia in 2022 during her debut match. She became the first Bangladeshi and overall third woman with two hat-trick under the belt in T20 International cricket, reports BSS.

Hong Kong’s Kary Chan and Uganda’s Consylate Aweko Numungu are the two other cricketers two bag two T20I hattricks.

Fahima Khatun was the first Bangladesh bowler to have achieved the feat when she did it against United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Trisna claimed the wicket of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molinuex and Beth Mooney off the last three deliveries of the innings as Australia posted 161 for eight.

Georgia Wareham led the charge with 30 ball-57, an innings laced with 10 fours while opener Grace Harris made 47 off 34, hitting six fours and one six. Ellyse Perry, before being the victim of Trisna, made 29.

However Bangladesh were restricted to 103-9 to concede a big defeat. Opener Dilara Akter top-scored with 27 while Shorna Akter made 21. Ashliegh Gardner (3-17) and Sophie Molineux (3-10) shared six wickets between them to rip through Bangladesh batting line up.

The third and final T20 is on Thursday as Bangladesh will be looking for an elusive victory against Australia.

The visitors earlier whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series.