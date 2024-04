Ingredients:

2 cups peeled, diced ripe mango

1 cup chopped fresh pineapple

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup flaked coconut

1/4 sprig chopped fresh mint

Method:

In a medium bowl, toss together mango, pineapple, cranberries, and coconut. Garnish with mint. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator until serving.