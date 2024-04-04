Sylhet Medical Univ: ACC sues 58 over graft in recruitment

Former vice-chancellor, former acting registrar, and 56 other officials of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Medical University in Sylhet were sued for corruption and irregularities in recruitment.

On Monday afternoon, Ismail Hossain Emon, deputy assistant director of Sylhet divisional office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, lodged the case against Ex-VC Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury and former acting registrar Naimul Haque Chowdhury and others with the ACC Sylhet district office.

The accused were sued under sections 409, 420, and 109 of the Penal Code and 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1947.

According to the case statement, the then VC, in collusion with the acting registrar and others, violated the Sylhet Medical University Act-2018 in recruiting employees.

VC Morshed recruited 239 against the University Grants Commission’s approved 112 posts. The recruitment was made between 2019 and 2023, the statement read.

Some 141 employees were recruited without any prior approval of the UGC or the health ministry.