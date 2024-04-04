BB sells 25kg of gold for the first time in 16 years

Bangladesh Bank for the first time in 16 years, auctioned 25 kilogrammes of gold for around Tk 18 crore on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The central bank was keen to auction the gold in late 2022 but failed to find the expected buyers.

“Bangladesh Bank sold 25.312 kg of gold in different qualities for Tk 17.99 crore. After completing all the processes on Wednesday, these golds were handed over to the buyer company, Venus Jewellers,” said Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson of the cenral bank.

The Bangladesh Bank last sold 21.822 kg of gold through auction on July 23, 2008. Moreover, another 25, 21, and 20 kg of gold were sold in three phases earlier that year.