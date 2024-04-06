‘Govt to ensure healthcare services for all by 2030’

The government is working to ensure healthcare services to all across the country by 2030, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

The minister told this while addressing a discussion held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall at Shahbagh in the capital on Saturday on the occasion of World Health Day 2024.

The government has fixed a target to achieve universal health facilities for all by 2030.

He called upon doctors, nurses and all stakeholders in the sector to diligently work, fulfilling their roles. The minister also he will ensure all necessary facilities for doctors and nurses if they dedicated them in services.