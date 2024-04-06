Health service patients are shown respect – survey

Most patients using Jersey’s health and community services felt like they were treated with “respect and dignity” , a survey has found.

The health and social care charity Picker Institute Europe surveyed more than 5,500 people to answer questions on inpatient, outpatient, maternity, urgent and emergency care, and community mental health services.

It was conducted between October 2023 and January 2024.

Interim chief nurse Jessie Marshall said she was “delighted” with “overwhelmingly positive results”.

The survey found patients reported a positive overall experience of care across each section.

They rated their overall experience as a seven or above out of 10.

Between 97% and 100% of people felt they were treated with “kindness and understanding” and between 97% and 99% felt they were treated with “respect and dignity” overall.

The charity recommended the Department of Health and Community Services “promote the survey” in future to “boost response rates” for next year.

Ms Marshall said: “Our staff work very hard to care for patient’s day in, day out and I’m so pleased their dedication has been recognised.”