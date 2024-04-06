Lightning strike kills fisherman in Sunamganj

A fisherman died after being struck by lightning at Dowarabazar upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sochindra Bishwas, 35, son of Suresh Bishwas, a resident of Vuzna village under Surma union.

According to locals, a thunderbolt struck on Sochindra while he was fishing at Konskhai haor around 11:00 pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Dowarabazar Upazila Health Complex where where on-duty doctor declared him dead, Dowarabazar Police Station officer in-charge Badrul Hossain said.