Newspaper offices to remain closed Apr 9-14

The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has announced six-day holidays from April 9 to 14 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of the Muslims, and Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year.

In a letter issued on Saturday NOAB announced that no newspapers would be published from April 10 to April 15.

The holiday period for Eid-ul-Fitr has been observed as starting from 29th Ramadan, extending two days before the Eid and following day after in newspaper offices.

The Newspaper Hawkers’ Multipurpose Cooperative Society reportedly raised concerns regarding potential service disruptions as Pahela Baishakh holiday occurring just after the conclusion of Eid.

The journalists’ organisations –Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), also urged NOAB to declare a special holiday on April 13.

Following a meeting on Saturday, NOAB members agreed in principle to declare April 13 a special holiday.

With this decision, journalists and other officials working in the newspaper industry will enjoy a six-day Eid holiday from April 9 to April 14.