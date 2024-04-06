Home Minister asks to launch joint crackdown operation in Bandarban

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Saturday that stern action would be taken against those involved in Bandarban bank robberies and looting firearms of police and Ansar.

“Law enforcers along with army and border guards will launch a crackdown against the criminals in the district from Saturday. If there is found any failure of Detective Branch of police, action will also be taken against them.”

The minister said these to reporters on the Ruma upazila complex after inspecting Sonali Bank branch there this morning.

Asaduzzaman Khan went to Bandarban’s Ruma upazila by a helicopter in the morning. Later, visited Ansar Barrack, mosque and Sonali Bank.