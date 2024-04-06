2 family members killed in Sunamganj motorcycle accident

An elderly woman and her granddaughter were killed after a truck hit the motorcycle carrying them at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday night.

The accident took place in Pagli area under Joykalash union on the Sunamganj-Sylhet regional highway at 10pm.

The deceased were Samsunnahar Begam, 65, and her granddaughter Zannat, 13, both hailed from Tolbausi village at Derai upazila.

Eyewitnesses said that the elderly woman, her granddaughter and the driver fell onto the ground from the motorbike after a truck smashed the vehicle in Pagli area at night.

Samsunnahar died on the spot and Zannat and the bike rider were critically injured.

Later, Zannat succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.

The motorcycle driver was sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) as his condition deteriorated.

Kazi Muktadir Hossain, officer in-charge of Shantiganj Police Station, said the bodies were sent to the Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Legal procedures are underway in this regard, the OC added.