Two Pakistan women’s cricketers suffer minor injuries in car accident

Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof and leg spinner Ghulam Fatima suffered minor injuries after being involved in a car accident on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the two received immediate first aid and were placed under the care of the board’s medical team.

Both players are part of a training camp for probables for their upcoming home series against West Indies Women, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, is scheduled to begin on April 18, with all eight matches to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Both Maroof and Fatima had featured in Pakistan’s last ODI series, in New Zealand in December, where Maroof had scored 89 runs in three innings with a best of 68 in a consolation win in the third game. Fatima, with six wickets, was the leading wicket-taker on either side.

West Indies Women announced their squad last month. They are set to assemble for a training camp in Dubai on Saturday to prepare for the tour.