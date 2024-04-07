Army distributes food items in Moulvibazar

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, food items were distributed among the helpless people in Moulvibazar district on Saturday initiated by Bangladesh Army.

Food items include- rice, pulses, flour, soybean oil, sugar, powdered milk, Semai and salt.

Brigadier General Mohammad Humayun Kabir of Sylhet Cantonment attended as the chief guest at the programme organized at Kaliprasad High School under Kamalganj Upazila and Victoria High School under Sreemangal Upazila under the initiative of Bangladesh Army’s 17th Infantry Division.

A that time, among others, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tahmid Ahmed of Sylhet Cantonment, Captain Md Abid Hasan Rahat, Kamalganj UNO Joynal Abedin, Rahimpur UP Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul, Munsibazar UP Chairman Nahid Ahmed Tarafdar, Kali Prasad High School Headmaster and Secondary Teachers Association President Satyendra Kumar Pal and Srimangal Municipality Ward Councilor Masudur Rahman Masud, Victoria High School Assistant Headmaster Abdur Rahman were present on the occasion.