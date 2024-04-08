PM Sheikh Hasina gives special directives to prevent teenage gangs’ crime

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given special directives to prevent crimes of teenage gangs, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

The premier also gave directives to check teenage gangs with different viewpoint instead of traditional way of combating criminals, he said.

She urged the guardians, teachers and local representatives to engage themselves with this task, said Mahbub Hossain.

The cabinet secretary said these in a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon to inform the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, reports BSS.

The prime minister gave the decision in an unscheduled discussion in the cabinet meeting today. The cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office.

Noting the directives of the premier, the cabinet secretary said the Home Ministry has been given directives to put special attention on dealing with the teenaged offenders.

The premier suggested for arranging special counseling and trainings for the teenaged offenders. She also gave directives not to keep teenaged offenders with other traditional criminals in jail.

She asked the Social Welfare Ministry to take up a project to this end.

The cabinet secretary said at present there are three child development centers-Gazipur, Tongi and Jashore-in the country.

The prime minister asked to increase the number of child development centers.

She also gave directives to increase facilities at those centers so that teenaged offenders can correct themselves.

Mahbub Hossain said the cabinet approved the draft of National Logistic Policy 2024 in the meeting.

The government had made the policy for the first time for multifaceted purposes including reducing cost and time in transporting goods and keeping supply of goods normal.

Logistic support is very important in overall trade including in exports and imports, he said.

All ministries will take programme to ensure that goods can be transported at quickest time and lowest cost, he said, adding the policy contains the outlines of the programme which should be taken by the ministries.

As per the draft policy, there will be a council led by the prime minister to provide overall directions, he said.

The cabinet secretary said apart from eight ministers, individuals of different levels will be in the council.

Besides, there will be a coordination committee under the leadership of prime minister’s principal secretary.

The cabinet also approved a draft law for setting up a university in Natore.

The draft law of the proposed university named “Dr M A Wazed Miah Agriculture University” was placed for approval in a cabinet meeting in October last year. But due to lack of time, it was not placed in Parliament.

So, the cabinet afresh gave approval to the draft law to conform the formalities.

Besides, the cabinet gave approval to two drafts for inking an agreement between Bangladesh and Qatar.