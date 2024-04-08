Bangladesh gets $455 million remittance in five days before Eid

Bangladesh has received a total of $455.42 million in remittances sent by expatriates in the five days (April 1 to 5) before Eid-ul-Fitr, according to the Bangladesh Bank.

Data from the central bank shows expatriate Bangladeshis sent home $1.99 billion last month, down from $2.16 billion in February and $2.11 billion in January.

According to the data, March’s remittances were 1.24% lower than the $2.02 billion received in the same month a year ago.

Bankers say $400-500 million in remittances came in every week last March, meaning more has come in the first five days of April.

The increase was attributed to expatriate Bangladeshis sending money to their relatives on the occasion of Eid.

After two consecutive months of upward trend, the flow of inward remittances dipped below the $2 billion mark in March amid the weakening of the dollar against the taka.