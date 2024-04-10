Padma Bridge: Record Tk 4.90 crore toll collected in 24 hrs

The government earned record Tk 4.90 crore in revenue through toll from the vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge in 24 hours till 12 am Tuesday.

“A total of Tk 4,90,67,050 toll was collected from Monday 12 am to Tuesday 12 am from 45,204 vehicles that crossed the bridge during the period.

“It is the highest amount collected so far during the period,” said Amirul Haidar Chowdhury, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA).

Earlier on June 27, a record TK 4.60 crore toll were collected from around 43,137 vehicles that crossed the bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on June 25and it was opened to traffic the next morning, UNB reports.

So far, the BBA has collected Tk 1454.14 crore toll from 1.8 crore vehicles that crossed the bridge till Tuesday.