PM Sheikh Hasina to exchange Eid greetings at Ganabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with mass people, including party leaders and workers, as well as judges and foreign diplomats, at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid greetings with the party colleagues, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10am.

Later, she will exchange greetings with judges, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services of Bangladesh Army, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries, secretaries and other civil and military officials with rank equivalent to secretaries.