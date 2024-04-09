Cajun Grilled Lobster

Ingredients:

v 2 whole lobsters (about 1 1/2 pounds each)

v 1/4 cup butter,

v 2 tbsps Cajun seasoning

v 1 tbsp lemon juice

v 2 cloves garlic minced

v Salt and pepper to taste

v Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)Lemon wedges

Method:

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. Prepare the lobsters by carefully splitting them in half lengthwise. Remove the dark vein (digestive tract) from the tail and discard.

3. In a small bowl, mix together melted butter, Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

4. Brush the Cajun butter mixture generously over the lobster halves, making sure to coat both the flesh and the shell.

5. Place the lobster halves, flesh side down, on the preheated grill.

6. Grill the lobsters for about 5-6 minutes, until the flesh is opaque and slightly charred, and the shells turn bright red.

7. Carefully flip the lobster halves using tongs and grill for an additional 5-6 minutes, until fully cooked.

8. Once cooked, remove the lobsters from the grill and transfer to a serving platter.

9. Garnish with fresh parsley, if desired, and serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.