Over 5.91 lakh people get meat, milk, eggs at fair price in Ramadan

Over 5.91 lakh people got meat, milk and eggs at fair price across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Some 5,91,971 people purchased meat, milk and eggs at fair price till Ramadan 27 as the government started the programme from March 10,” according to an official release in Dhaka on Tuesday (April 9), reports BSS.

Though the programme was initiated first in the capital and then thirty five districts were brought under the coverage of the programme.

Apart from the capital, the programme also was operated in Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali (Senbagh), Feni, Lakhipur, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Bandarban, Rangamati, Rajshahi, Narshingdi, Tangail, Faridpur, Joypurhat, Natore, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Bagerhat, Magura, Chuadanga, Meherpur, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Patuakhali, Pabna, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Jashore, Satkhira, Rangpur, Moulvibazar and Naogaon (Badalgachi).

Till Ramadan 27,the government has sold 1,99,168 kilograms of beef, 5131 kgs mutton, 2,16,427 kg dressed broiler meat,2,38,661 liters liquid cow milk and 42,09,300 pieces of eggs and earned over Taka22.33 crore”, the release added.

Department of Livestock Services (DLS) under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock is operating the programme with the support of its other partners organizations including Dairy Development Project,Bangladesh Dairy Farmers’ Association, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council and Milk processing units.

On the occasion of holy Ramadan, the fisheries and livestock ministry has been selling milk,meat and eggs in 30 spots and fisheries in eight spots at fair price from March 10.

Under the programme, the selling price of per liter milk fixed at Tk 80, beef at Tk 600, mutton at Tk 900, dressed broiler at Tk 250 and Egg per 12 pieces at Tk 100.

After inaugurating the programme by Fisheries and Livestock Minister M Abdur Rahman on March 10, the programme was scheduled to be ended by April 8, up to Ramadan 28, the release concluded.