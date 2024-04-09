Moon not sighted, Eid Thursday

Hijri Shawaal moon has not been sighted in the skies at anywhere of the country. The 30th day of the month of holy Ramadan will fall on Wednesday (April 10) and the month of Shawaal will begin on Thursday (April 11).

So, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on that country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at Islamic Foundation meeting room at Baitul Mukarram in the capital after Magreb prayer on Tuesday (April 9).

The meeting was chaired by the National Moon Sighting Committee’s president and State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Huq Khan.

Addressing a press briefing following the meeting, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Huq Khan said that the moon of the month of Shawaal of Hijri 1445 was not seen in the skies of Bangladesh according to the information received from all the district administration, head office, divisional and district offices of the Islamic Foundation, Metereological Department and SPARRSO. The 30th day of Ramadan will fall on Wednesday (April 10). The Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Thursday (April 11), the first day of the month of Shawaal.