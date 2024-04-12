Health minister visits city hospitals on Eid day

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today made a surprise visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid vacation.

He visited the city’s Mugda Medical College Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery.

The health minister went round the emergency departments, Coronary Care Units (CCU), different wards and kitchens of the hospitals, BSS reports.

During the visit, Sen talked to patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other officials of the hospitals and asked the concerned health service providers to maintain health care systems properly during the Eid vacation.

Health Services Division Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Khurshid Alam, among others, were present.