Health Minister assures sufficient saline supply for dengue treatment

There will be no shortage of saline in government hospitals this year in the treatment of dengue patients, said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

He said the government has taken effective steps in fighting against dengue and a meeting in this regard has already been held by the health department.

The minister told this to media on Saturday after visiting the health services at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on Eid vacation.

He said the government, however, is working relentlessly to ensure the necessary drugs and medical care for all.

The minister said the health department has prepared due to the fear that the number of patients this year will be higher than last year during the peak dengue season.

It is necessary to take proper treatment if anyone is affected by dengue, he said adding that they need to do more work to meet the shortage of medical supplies and medicines. The health department will keep eyes always so that no one will die without treatment, the minister said.

Earlier, the Sen inquired about the health care of patients at Kurmitola General Hospital during the Eid holidays. During this time, he visited various departments including the emergency department, dialysis center, ICU, and HDU.

He was accompanied by the State Minister of Health Rokeya Sultana.