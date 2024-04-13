Jamia Madinatul Uloom Mahila Madrasah Fund Raising and Gratitude 

Madrasah Principal Maulana Oliur Rahman expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the management for raising funds at Newbury Park Mosque after Asr and Maghrib prayers last Friday, April 12.

The imam of the mosque, Ml. Mufti Miqdad, and the president of Redbridge Community Trust, prominent politician Ohid Uddin, praised the Jamea Madinatul Uloom Mahila Madrasha for conducting the Islamic education program for the women in the area of ​​Boro Hajipur, Osmaninagar, Sylhet, and requested the Worshippers to donate freely. Chairman of the mosque Mahbub Hossain Runu, Treasurer Abdul Hannan, Joint Treasurer Golam Mohammad Rafiq, Joint Secretary AH Farooq Uddin, Media Secretary Misbah Jamal, Maulana Lutfur Rahman, Hafiz Nahmad Misbah and many others were also present at that time. It should be mentioned here that Jamia Madinatul Mahila Madrasah was established and founded in 2002 by Maulana Altafur Rahman and Alhaj Mohammad Mortuza in Scunthorpe town of North Lincolnshire and Boro Hajipur in Osmani Nagar, Sylhet. Principal Maulana Oliur Rahman expressed his gratitude to those who have contributed to the establishment and sponsoring the poor students at various times. He wishes everyone to pray.