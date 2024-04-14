Bangladesh faces not only political but also cultural aggression: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government is working to destroy not only political but also the Bengali culture allowing a neighbouring country to expand its aggression in Bangladesh.

“The Awami League government wants to introduce the neighbouring culture to appease their master. But, those who have been struggling to bring democracy back are not well. This year, traders witness less sales, while rice prices continue to rise.The people belonging to the government control market forming syndicates. The government has raised food prices Instead of lowering it”, he said while speaking at a rally in front of the BNP’s Nayapalton central office on Sunday.

It was organised by the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh.

Rizvi accused the Awami League government of attempting to alter fundamental aspects of Bangladesh’s identity, including language, cultural practices, and traditional customs ranging from food habits to clothing.

“The Awami League will not be able to break our cultural mosaic crafted by the rivers Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Ichamati, Dhaleshwari, and Shitalakshya which upholds our independence and sovereignty,” he stated.

He emphasised that the cultural heritage championed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and safeguarded under the leadership of acting chairman Tarique Rahman, is integral to the nation’s identity encompassing nationalism, independence, sovereignty, and democracy.

Furthermore, Rizvi lamented the current state of democracy in Bangladesh, highlighting that the festive spirit of Pahela Baishakh is overshadowed by the struggles of those fighting for democratic freedoms. With many BNP leaders and activists imprisoned, and only a few recently released, there is little cause for celebration among the ranks and the general populace, he added.