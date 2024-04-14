Quader greets countrymen on Pahela Baishakh

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday greeted the people on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year 1431.

“The people have to stand against sectarianism, conspiracy and the politics of terrorism,” said Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, in a video message on the new year.

Pahela Baishakh, a real festival of the Bengali people, has arrived again, he said, adding: “A new chapter will begin and people will celebrate every moment with their dreams.”

“We will march toward the horizon of glorious achievement under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina overcoming all the challenges …and it is our expectation”, he said in his message, reports BSS.

Terming the ruling AL as the party of mass people, the AL general secretary said, “We pledge for continuous positive advancement of our party aiming to fulfill the dream of the mass people of the country as a more disciplined, well-organised, modern and smart political party”.

“The unstoppable progress of development and prosperity of the AL would be kept constant under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

“We will keep more robust and speedy the progress of our beloved organisation –Bangladesh Awami League – continuously in a positive way of development and prosperity, taking lessons from the mistake of the past”, Quader added.

The AL is firm to encourage non-communal spirit in the arena of politics through upholding the spirit of the Liberation War. “We never support communalism, conspiracy and the politics of terror,” he said.