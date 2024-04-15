Fire at Sylhet power station snaps electricity supply

Some areas under Palli Bidyut and Sylhet city have been hit by a power outage after a fire broke out at Kumargaon Power Station on Monday morning.

Five firefighting units were able to extinguish the blaze after around one and a half hours’ of frantic efforts.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Sylhet Division Chief Engineer Abdul Quadir said that the fire originated following a sparking caused by snapping of Palli Bidyut high voltage wire at the power station.

After the incident, authorities kept stopped electricity supply at some sub-centres in Sylhet.

The blaze broke out at the power station around 8:45am on Monday.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Sylhet Station’s manager Md Belal Hossain said, “Five units managed to douse the fire after over one hour.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately.