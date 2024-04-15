Reveal BNP’s jailed leaders list, otherwise seek apology to nation: Quader

Claiming BNP’s falsehood over the number of its imprisoned party men, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday sought the list of imprisoned BNP leaders, otherwise BNP have to seek apology to the nation.

“The number of BNP’s captive leaders was 20,000 and how it becomes 60 lakh…so, reveal the list of 60 lakh jailed activists, otherwise Mirza Fakhrul Islam must have to seek apology to the nation for his falsehood”, he said.

Quader also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister made this comment while briefing the journalists at Awami League President’s political office at Dhanmondi in the capital on Sunday afternoon, reports BSS.

Talking about the Mujibnagar Day on April 17, the ruling party leader said “it [April 17] is the oath day of the first government of the Independent Bangladesh …but BNP does not accept it.”

Even they refuse June 7, a red-letter day in the history of freedom movements of the people of Bangladesh and the nation has since been observing June 7 as the historic Six-Point Day, he said.

‘So, I never believe that BNP will do positive politics with the spirit of Bengali culture”, Quader added.

Sharply criticizing that the BNP was born to destroy the Spirit of Liberation of Bangladesh, the road transport and bridges minister said they want to strike on the root of the land [Bangladesh].

“Suddenly one became an announcer of our independence through blowing a whistle and it was the role of BNP in 1971”, he noted.

Replying to a query on Israel and Palestine, the minister said “We don’t want war… We want peace”.

Asked about the continuation of government’s step on checking commodity price like the holy Ramadan, Quader said the programme would be continued till fulfill the peoples’ requirement.

Awami League Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Huq, Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Cultural affairs secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, attended the function.