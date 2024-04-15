Bangla New Year 1431 was marked at the Redbridge town hall

On 14 April 2024, Sunday the Bangla New Year 1431 was celebrated at Redbridge town hall, Redbridge, which was organized by Redbridge Boishakhi Mela Trust.

The organizers were Councillor Mayor Joytsna Islam and Councillor Sham Islam of Redbridge Council.

At present hundreds of local residents, councillors, distinguished guests, Community leaders and artists made the program successful with the Bangla music, amusement and cultural programs and cultural shopping stalls. Every year Redbridge Boishakhi Mela Trust organizes it for the Bengali community to observe along with the information to the young children and future generations to learn its culture and traditions.

Bangla New Year is celebrated in West Bengal, India, Bangladesh and globally, wherever the Bengalis live.

A culture of many thousands of years ancient times.

The key persons of the Redbridge Community Trust UK were present president Mohammed Ohid Uddin, General secretary Shaheen Sha Alam Choudhury, treasurer Anamul Hoque Anam, Press & Publicity secretary Misbah Jamal, organizing secretary Moksud Ahmed, Education secretary Shaheen Ahmed, Membership secretary Jaynul Chowdhury, social & welfare secretary Md Taraque Chowdhury, Shohel Ahmed, councillor Syeda Basith Chowdhury, M A Basith Chowdhury Shiraz, councillor Fayzur Rahman, Mujibul Hoque Moni, Chief Reporter M A Kadir Murad and others.

The attendees enjoyed the day and the event closed at 8pm in the evening with the cultural activities.