Bus-pickup van collision leaves 12 dead in Faridpur

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up in Kanaipur area in Faridpur’s Sadar upazila on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at about 8am.

All the deceased were the passengers of the pickup van.

Karimpur Highway Police Station OC Md Salauddin Chowdhury said 11 people were killed on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Faridpur.

He assumed that some family members rented the pickup van for returning Dhaka after Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

Eyewitnesses said that a Magura-bound bus belonging to ‘Unique Paribahan’ collided with a pickup van in front of Abloom Cafeteria Highway Restaurant in Kanaipur, leaving 11 dead on the spot.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.