Apasen Celebrates Eid with a Spectacular Talent Showcase at Valance Road Opportunity Zone

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, 18 April 2024 Apasen, a leading organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with multiple disabilities, hosted a vibrant Eid Party at the Valance Road Opportunity Zone. The event showcased the incredible skills and talents of learners, featuring captivating performances that included song, music, and much more.

The Eid Party was a joyous occasion that brought together the Apasen community, families, and friends to celebrate the spirit of Eid and the remarkable abilities of its learners. The Valance Road Opportunity Zone was transformed into a lively venue filled with music, laughter, and applause as the talented performers took to the stage.

From soulful renditions of classic songs to mesmerising musical performances, the learners captivated the audience with their exceptional talents and passion for the arts. The event highlighted Apasen’s commitment to nurturing and empowering individuals to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of their challenges.

Comments from Apasen Leadership:

Chief Executive Mahmud Hasan MBE commented, “This Eid celebration underscores Apasen’s core values of inclusivity and empowerment. It’s heartening to witness the transformative impact of our programs on the lives of our learners.”

Chief Operating Officer Mark Foulds added, “The success of this event is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and learners. It’s a reflection of Apasen’s dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for individuals with multiple disabilities.”

Chair of the Board of Trustee Momota Begum shared, “Events like these not only showcase the talents of our learners but also strengthen the bonds within the Apasen community. We are grateful for the continued support from families, friends, and partners who make such celebrations possible.”

“We are incredibly proud of our learners and their outstanding performances at the Eid Party,” said Muhammad Abdus Sattar, Senior Manager of Opportunity Zone at Apasen. “It’s inspiring to see their dedication, creativity, and talent shine brightly, bringing joy to everyone in attendance.”

The Apasen Eid Party at Valance Road Opportunity Zone was a resounding success, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. As the celebrations concluded, guests left with cherished memories and a renewed sense of community spirit.