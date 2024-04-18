BNP holds meeting with British High Commissioner

Leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday (April 18) held a meeting with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook.

The meeting lasted for about one and a half hours starting at 11:30am at the British High Commissioner’s office at Baridhara in the capital, said a reliable source of BNP.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organising Secretary Shyama Obaid joined the meeting.

However, the agenda of the meeting could not be known.