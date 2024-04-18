Shanto, two others shortlisted for best sportsperson of year

Cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto has been shortlisted for best sportsperson of the year 2023 for the prestigious Kool-BSPA Sports Award alongside footballer Rakib Hossain and country’s fastest sprinter Imranur Rahman.

Shanto and Imranur were also shortlisted in the popular choice award 2023 alongside footballer Morsalin Ahmed and woman cricketer Fargana Hoque Pinky.

The names of the winners of these two categories will be announced through a gala sports award ceremony which will be held on Sunday (April 21) at the city’s local hotel.

Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan Papon MP, is expected to present in the ceremony as the chief guest while Square Toiletries Limited managing director Anjan Chowdhury Pintu will present there as the special guest.

This year a total of eighteen current and former athletes, organizers and organizations will be awarded in sixteen categories in the sports award ceremony. They will also be awarded with cash prize.

BSPA president Rezwanujjaman Rajib disclosed the names of the nominated persons at a press conference held on Thursday at Bangladesh Olympic Association Auditorium.

BSPA general secretary Samon Hossain, Square Toiletries Limited Head of Marketing Jasmine Zaman, Parag Arman, chairman of the player scrutiny committee and member aecretary Mahbub Sarkar was also present at the press conference.

Square Toiletries Limited, a well-known corporate organization of the country, is sponsoring this sports award event for the ninth time.

Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest sports organisation of the country, introduced the first sports award in the country in 1964.