Internet connection to face disruption for 1-hr before dawn on Friday

Internet users will face partial interruptions for an hour from around 3am-4am on Friday due maintenance work on the second submarine cable, said Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC).

BSCPLC in a release on Thursday said maintenance work will be performed on the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) submarine cable installed in Kuakata.

For this, the users are likely to face partial disruption in internet connection for one hour on Friday.

The release further said due to this upgradation work, the first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE 4, will continue providing uninterrupted services.

Of the two submarine cables operated by BSCPLC, SEA-ME-WE 5 carries about 1,700 gigabyte-per-second (Gbps) internet, while the first submarine cable carries a much smaller amount of nearly 800 Gbps bandwidth.

Maintenance work on the SEA-ME-WE 5 will potentially be felt by internet users.

The rest of the country’s 5,200 Gbps of ground-based bandwidth is imported from India.