Shahanoor Khan awarded the ‘Freedom of the City of London’

Bangla Mirror Desk : Bangladeshi-origin British social worker Shahanoor Khan has been awarded the UK’s oldest title ‘Freedom of the City of London’.

The award was presented to Shahnoor Khan at London’s traditional Guild Hall on Tuesday. At that time, his family members and many famous people of British Bangladeshi community were present.

The City of London Corporation has been given the title of ‘Freedom of the City of London’ since 1237. Until 1996, this honor was only available to British and Commonwealth citizens.

After 1996 it was made open to all. Many famous people including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Queen Mother Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Princess Diana, Winston Churchill, Clement Attlee, Margaret Thatcher, Footballer Harry Kane, Nelson Mandela, Stephen Hawking have been awarded ‘Freedom of the City of London’.

After receiving the Britain’s oldes award, Shahanoor Khan said, I dedicated this honor to the community. I am proud to receive this award. I will continue the work I have done in community development.

At the awarding ceremony, Shahgir Bakht Farooq, Bashir Ahmed, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Ahbab Hossain, Delwar Hossain, Tafjul Mia, Anwar Ali, Aminul Haque Zillu, Nazrul Islam Khan, MA Majnu, Taraul Islam, Ahsan Ahmed, Sahidur Rahman, Hafcha Islam, along with prominent people of the community were present. His wife Mrs. Khan, son Nawaz Khan, Nivraj Khan, daughter-in-law Naima Khan were present on behalf of the family. Besides, media people were also present in the event.

In his speech, Shahanoor Khan said that this achievement is a great honor for us. We are honored to receive it. As a Bengali, it is a glory for all. He said, from his position, he will definitely work to increase the status of Bangladesh. Apart from being associated with various community organizations, Shahanoor Khan is also engaged in social service work.

Later, a dinner was hosted at Grand Rossei Restaurant courtesy of Shahanoor Khan.