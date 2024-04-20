Sylhet Press Club gets new executive body

Sylhet Office : Sylhet Press Club gets a new executive body through the election process for the term 2024-25 session.

Ikramul Kabir Sylhet Bureau chief of Somoy Television has been elected as president and Mohammad Serajul Islam Chief Reporter of Daily Sylheter Dak has been elected as General Secretary.

Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Emadullah Shohidul Islam Shahin announced this result on Thursday (April 18) at 7pm at the Pres Club Hall room.

Earlier, voting for the executive committee was held at the Press Club office from 3:00 am to 5:00 pm on the same day in a festive mood.

The other elected members of the Executive Committee are Khaled Ahmed as Senior Vice-President, Bappa Gous Chawdhury As Vice President, Shuaibul Hasan as Joint-Secretary, Anis Rahman as Tresurer, Kabir Ahmed as Library and Publication Secretary, Sheikh Abdul Majid as Sports Secratary and Sheikh Ashraful Alam Nasir, Abdur Razzak and Sunil Singha have been elected as executive members.

Leaders and activists of different social and political organizations of Sylhet were also present here.

Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Emadullah Shohidul Islam Shahin said, “The election of Sylhet Press Club was held in a festive atmosphere through direct voting. We hope that the newly elected committee and its members will play a helpful role in presenting Sylhet at national and international level by providing objective news.”He also thanked everyone for participating in this voting procedure with enthusiasm.