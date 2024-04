BNP Chairperson’s adviser Habib walks out of jail

Habibur Rahman Habib, BNP Chairperson’s adviser and Pabna district BNP convener, was released from Keraniganj Central Jail on Sunday.

He walked out of the jail on Sunday noon.

A court in Dhaka in October last year, sentenced Habib to jail for four years in a sabotage case. After the court verdict, Habib went into hiding.

On November 20, 2023, RAB members arrested him from Dhaka’s DOHS area.