Prof Anu Muhammad’s toes severed in train accident

All the toes of Prof Anu Muhammad’s left leg were severed as he slipped off while getting down from a train at Khilgaon in Dhaka on Sunday.

The accident happened at about 11:00am.m.

Anu Muhammad, also the member-secretary of National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports, is now undergoing treatment at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) with severe injuries.

Mahtab, who brought Anu Muhammad to the hospital, said the accident happened when Anu Mohammad was getting down from Ekota Express train at Khilgaon Rail Crossing. All the toes of his left leg were severed under the train.

It was learnt that Anu Mohammad went to Phulbari in Dinajpur on Saturday to attend a meeting there and he was returning home at Khilgaon in Dhaka on Sunday morning. When the train stopped at Khilgaon Rail Crossing for a while, he tried to get down, but his left leg got slipped and went under the wheels of the train as it started running again resulting severing of his toes.