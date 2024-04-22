11 cases against Khaleda: Next hearing on July 29

A court in Dhaka on Monday set July 29 for holding its hearing in 11 cases filed against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Today was scheduled for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain reset the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear because of her ‘poor health’.

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station and two others were filed with Jatrabari Police Station for her role in BNP’s vandalism during its hartal in 2015.

These 10 cases were filed by police while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.

Later in 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against Khaleda and others accused. Other accused, including BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.