Two siblings drown in Sylhet pond

Two sibling brothers drowned while taking bath in a pond at Bishwanath upazila in Sylhet district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5pm at Chansirkapan area under upazila sadar.

The deceased were identified as Rihan Ahmed, 10, and his brother Yusuf Ruhan, 11, sons of Siraj Mia, hailed from Barhatta upazila in Netrokona district.

Quoting the deceased family members, police said the family of the duo used to live in a rented house at Chansirkapan area as their father worked as a day labourer in the area. Around 5pm on Sunday, Rihan and Ruhan went to the pond adjacent to their house to take bath and drowned there in absence of the parents.

Later, the parents started searching for them when they returned hom and didn’t find the duo in the house. They found Rihan and Ruhan were floating in the pond.

They both were rescued and taken to Bishwanath Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Roma Prasad Chakrabarty, officer-in-charge of Bishwanath Police Station, said being informed, police recovered the bodies from the spot and handed these over to the family after taking legal actions.