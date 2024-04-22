ACC forms committee to probe graft allegations against Benazir

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations of corruption against former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told reporters at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters in the capital on Monday.

She said a report on acquiring illegal wealth by former IGP Benazir Ahmed through abusing power was published in a national daily newspaper on March 31 while similar complaints were published in some other electronic media on April 1 and 2.

Khorsheda Yasmin mentioning the reports said proceedings were initiated under Rule No. 3 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules, 2007 regarding the complaints.

She also said the decision to investigate the former IGP was taken on April 18 in the first meeting after the Eid holiday.

Legal action will be taken according to the relevant laws and regulations after completing the investigation within the prescribed time frame, she added.

Earlier, Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Rigan filed a writ pleading for its direction upon the ACC to probe severe allegations of corruption came recently against Benazir on media reports.

Barrister Suman, also a lawmaker from Habiganj-4 constituency, submitted a petition to the ACC chairman on the same attaching media reports on the matter.