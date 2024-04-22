7 killed in Vietnam’s cement factory

Seven workers were killed and three others injured while repairing machines in a cement factory in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai on Monday afternoon, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The workers were conducting periodic machine maintenance when the incident occurred.

The incident was caused by a crusher’s electric motor failure. When the workers entered the rotary kiln to start the repair work, the kiln unexpectedly restarted, according to the provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The case is being further investigated.