Nor’wester lashes Moulvibazar’s Kulaura, power outage at some places

Some areas in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila are currently experiencing an electricity outage due to Sunday’s nor’wester.

Employees have been working since morning to resume the electricity, said Electricity Department.

Some electric wires have torn down and electric poles have broken down during the storm. For this, supply at four power feeders were stopped. Workers managed to resume power supply at three feeders.

Many houses were also damaged in the storm.

Md Shahdat Hossain, executive engineer of Kulaura Electricity Department, said, “We expected that the power will resume soon as workers are working to active electric lines.”