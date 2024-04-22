London Bangla Press Club handed over a check of Tk 35 Lac to ” Sylhet War Memorial Garden.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

The London Bangla Press Club is a partner in establishing “Sylhet Shaheed Smriti Udyan” at Sylhet Cadet College-adjacent to Badhya Bhoomi. 35 lac is being paid with the support of honorable ordinary members and life members of the club. A check (symbolic) of Tk 35 lac was handed over at a function organized by the London Bangla Press Club on Sunday April 21. This amount will soon be transfer to the account of Sylhet War Memorial Garden .

Ahmad Us Samad Chowdhury JP, one of the advisors of the Sylhet War Memorial Garden Management Committee, accepted the symbolic check at the event. Out of this 35 lac taka, 11 thousand pounds was donated by prominent businessman Muqim Ahmed, president of Conservative Friends of Bangladesh.

London Bangla Press Club president Muhammad Jubair presided over and general secretary Taysir Mahmud spoke at the event, founder president of LBPC Mohib Chowdhury, recent president Mohammad Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, press club lifetime member UKBCCI former president Bajlur Rashid MBE, Caterers Association former president Pasha Khandkar MBE, Parvez Ahmed, former Mayor Councilor of London Brent Council and Barrister Lutfur Rahman, CEO of Work Permit Cloud.

Executive members of London Bangla Press Club, general members, print and electronic media journalists were present in the event. Special thanks to the club’s former president Emdadul Haque Chowdhury for playing a special role in collecting Tk 35 lac in the event. Deep gratitude is expressed to those who responded to this fundraiser campaign and paid Tk 35 lac.